Songwriters, the Vanda & Young Global Song Comp is looking at you!
The lucrative contest returns for 2024, with a total prize pool valued at over $80,000, and a whopping $50,000 first-prize winner’s cheque (courtesy of APRA AMCOS, Alberts, Sony Music Publishing).Entries are now open for the international contest which returns for its 11th year, a fund-raiser for Noro Music Therapy
.For podium finishers, $10,000 (donated by Banki Haddock Fiora) for second place and $5,000 (via Aon) for third place while ten new prizes are created for emerging songwriters, each taking home $1,000.
The competition, which is open to songwriters from anywhere in the world, closes on Monday, Oct. 14, 2024.Entry for each song is $50, a fee that, since the contest launched in 2009, has raised $2 million for good causes.Early-bird entries close on Monday, Sept. 23, during which time songwriters can submit three songs for the price of two and enter the draw to win a Gibson Guitar White Les Paul Special Tribute, valued at $2,999.The competition celebrates exceptional songwriting talent from anywhere on the planet, and takes its name from the iconic Australian songwriting and producing duo Harry Vanda and the late George Young, who performed as members of 1960s outfit The Easybeats, recognised as Australia’s first global rock band.The pair went on pen a string of hits, some covered by the likes of David Bowie, Grace Jones, Tom Jones, Gary Moore and others.Since its inception, prize winners have included King Stingray, Budjerah, Charley, Genesis Owusu, MAY-A, Baker Boy, Thelma Plum, Ruel, Matt Corby, Sarah Aarons, Amy Shark, Gang of Youths, Mallrat and Gretta Ray.Visit globalsongcomp.com
for more.
