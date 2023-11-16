A massive lineup for BASSINTHEGRASS 2024 has been revealed, featuring a strong mix of local legends and international talent, and festival favourites.

The Northern Territory’s biggest music festival will return to Mindil Beach in Darwin on May 18th, 2024, bringing a variety of sounds and styles to NT music fans.

22 Aussie and international artists have been unveiled on the initial lineup, with the majority of them having never performed at BASSINTHEGRASS before.

Next year’s edition is headlined by the one and only Macklemore, with the US rapper in the country at the time for a recently announced headline tour.

Joining him on the bill is NT artists such as King Stingray and J-MILLA, who should easily have the home state crowd on their side.

Jet, who were inducted into the ARIA Hall of Fame at this week’s ARIA Awards, will make the journey to Darwin for the festival, as will party starters such as The Jungle Giants, What So Not, Young Franco, and Mashd N Kutcher.

“Pumped to be headed back to the NT for BASSINTHEGRASS. It’s one of my fave festivals to play. The lineup is always huge, and Darwin goes its own special kind of wild. Will most likely be staying for a writing trip somewhere in the desert,” The Jungle Giants’ Sam Hales says.

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Tickets to BASSINTHEGRASS 2024 are available now via the official website. Final release tickets will go on sale once general admission tickets and premium packages are exhausted.

BASSINTHEGRASS 2024

Tickets available via bassinthegrass.com.au

May 18th

Mindil Beach, Darwin, NT

Lineup

Macklemore

Bag Raiders | Bliss n Eso | Coterie | Jet

J-MILLA | King Stingray | Lotte Gallagher

Mashd N Kutcher | Middle Kids | Mood Swing & Chevy Bass

Northlane | Sam Divine | Sunshine and Disco Faith Choir

The 046 | The Jungle Giants | Vassy | Walker & Royce

What So Not | Young Franco | Ziggy Alberts

More artists to be announced