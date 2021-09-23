The offspring of Slipknot, Corey Taylor’s son Griffin, and Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan’s son Simon have shared the debut single ‘Asylum’ from their band Vended.

Vended formed in 2018, with Griffin Taylor as lead vocalist, Simon Crahan as drummer, lead guitarist Cole Espeland, rhythm guitarist Grodzicki, and bassist Jeramiah Pugh.

They performed their first headline show in March at the Vaudeville Mews club in Des Moines, Iowa — where Slipknot first formed.

Vended wears the influence of Slipknot on their sleeves in ‘Asylum,’ a pulverizing, heavy track. The band is slated to perform at Knotfest Iowa this weekend, and Knotfest Los Angeles in November.

“He’s such a big music fan,” Corey Taylor told Junkee of Griffin. “The cool thing is that as he’s gotten older, we’ve bonded so strongly through music.

“Before, it was me more focusing on laying down the law and just being a dad. I was trying to hammer in those important things – morals, manners; having those foundations and that compass.

“Now that he’s a little older and putting those things into practice, it’s allowed us to lift that a little bit. I’m still a dad first and foremost, but I’ve also been doing what I can to teach him what I know about music.” Love Metal? Get the latest Metal news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN Check out ‘Asylum’ by Vended In other news, over the past week, Corey Taylor has been involved in a public feud with Machine Gun Kelly, after MGK spat barbed words about Slipknot during his set at Chicago’s Riot Fest. “You wanna know what I’m really happy that I’m not doing? Being 50 years old wearing a fucking weird mask on a fucking stage, talking shit,” Kelly told the crowd. The onstage spat was reportedly sparked by an interview Taylor gave Cutter’s Rockcast, back in February, that saw the Slipknot frontman bemoan the state of rock music, whilst seemingly taking a dig at MGK. “I hate all new rock for the most part. Well, the ‘artists’ who failed in one genre and decided to go rock — I think he knows who he is. But that’s another story,” he said. Machine Gun Kelly went on to claim that the bad blood stems from a “fucking terrible” guest verse Taylor recorded for MGK’s Tickets To My Downfall.