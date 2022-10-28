The Vengabus is Vengaboys are coming.. To Australia and New Zealand next year!

Frontier Touring Australia has announced that the nostalgic band will be visiting Cairns, Brisbane, Sunshine Coast, Melbourne, Adelaide, Sydney Perth and Auckland in February next year.

“In the summer of February 2023, Frontier Touring, Arena Touring and So Pop present the return of Dutch Eurodance idols Vengaboys on their 25th Anniversary Tour of Australia and New Zealand! If you like to party, get ready to jump on the Vengabus this coming February, with Vengaboys friends, Whigfield, Alice DJ, N-Trance, Reel 2 Real feat.The Mad Stuntman and resident DJ Nick Skitz – the ultimate throwback pop experience!” the press release reads.

It continues, “Bringing a line-up of ‘90s pop royalty down under, catch these everlasting classic party tunes of our time performed live on the one stage during an epic three-hour extravaganza!”

The group enjoyed commercial success in the late 1990s and some of Vengaboys most iconic hits include ‘We Are Going to Ibiza’, ‘Shalala lala’, ‘We Like To Party (The Vengabus)’ and ‘Boom, Boom, Boom, Boom!!’.

The Eurodance idols are returning for their 25th-anniversary tour. The last time they came to Australia was in February 2019 when they were joined by Aqua and played in Melbourne, Darwin and Wollongong.

Vengaboys Australian Tour 2023



With special guests Whigfield, Alice DJ, N-Trance, Reel 2 Real feat.The Mad Stuntman and resident DJ Nick Skitz

Presented by Frontier Touring

Saturday, February 4th, 2023

Auckland Town Hall

Wednesday, February 8th, 2023

Gilligans, Cairns, QLD

Thursday, February 9th, 2023

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane

Saturday, February 11th, 2023

Night Quarter, Sunshine Coast

Sunday, 12th February 2023

The Forum, Melbourne, Vic

Thursday, 16th February 2023

Big Top, Sydney, NSW

Saturday, 18th February 2023

Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide, SA

Sunday, 19th February 2023

Metro City, Perth, WA

Watch ‘We Like to Party’ by The Vengaboys:

