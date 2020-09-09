Australia’s queen of indie pop Vera Blue has brightened up our quarantines with the release of vibrant new video for ‘Lie To Me’.

Following the track’s debut late last month, ‘Lie To Me’s video sees Blue team up with Sydney director Onil Kotian.

It seems Blue is certainly in good company when it comes to collaborating with Kotian, who has recently worked with the likes of Baker Boy and Julia Stone.

Rounding out the creative team is New York-based visual artist Felipe Posada, whose influence is acutely felt throughout the vivid, shimmering video.

In news that comes as a surprise given how striking the video is, Blue revealed it was the result of having to “rethink” plans due to the global pandemic.

“Due to COVID-19, we had to rethink the official video for ‘Lie To Me’ as we were not able to get out and film,”she said in a statement.

“We had just created the amazing lyric video for the song and we approached Felipe and Onil to come back with an idea on how we could use what we had already created but bring it into a whole new world,” she continued.

“I loved delving into new visual landscapes of colours, shapes, lighting and symbolism, and the idea of inventing an alternative reality that tells a story and captures the emotional roller coaster of falling in love again.”

Blue previously opened up about the song’s meaning through an official statement, where she cited entering a new relationship after a break-up as its inspiration.

“When you go through a lot of emotional shit, you can’t imagine yourself in a new relationship,” she said, “then you suddenly fall into one, and the fear and mistrust can be overwhelming: ‘is this as amazing as it seems – or is it going to blow up in my face again?’”

Check out ‘Lie To Me’ by Vera Blue: