Veronicas have shared the heartbreaking news that their mum, Colleen, passed away on Wednesday after a long battle with progressive supernuclear palsy.

Colleen was diagnosed with the disease in 2018 and The Courier Mail reported that her diagnosis was the reason Veronicas twins Lisa and Jessica Origliasso moved home to Australia from LA.

“Our angel mama and bestfriend Colleen Francis Origliasso ascended into the heavens this past Wednesday, on the beautiful afternoon of September 1st 2021. The first day of Spring, her favourite time of year,” Lisa Origliasso posted to Instagram on Saturday.

“She spent her final weeks at home with us in our loving arms and care. There has been no greater honour or blessing than having her as our mummy.

“She was the greatest connector of all things, had the biggest heart for community & charity, a lifelong supporter of the arts, LGBT+ community, a passionate volunteer for animals and conservation, and she made everyone she met feel like family.

“And she loved music more than anything else. Her strength and compassion was limitless. Her laugh was the most beautiful thing in the world.

“We feel it very fitting that her last message we want to share with you all, was the word Love.

“Please turn up some KD LANG and have a dance in her honour.”

Lisa also listed some charities that their mother was “passionate” about in case fans wished to make a donation in her honour. Those charities are Wildlife Warriors, Swara, Brain Foundation and Sea Shepherd.

Jessica also posted the same caption on her Instagram, accompanied by a few different photos of her mother.

