Matthew Morrison takes to Instagram to read off the alleged texts that got him fired from So You Think You Can Dance

After Matthew Morrison’s abrupt departure from So You Think You Can Dance, a report from People, which came from an anonymous source, leaked that Morrison was fired due to inappropriate text messages with a female contestant. The report said Fox fired Morrison after conducting an investigation into the matter.

“They didn’t have sex, but he reached out to her through flirty direct messages on social media,” a source claimed to the outlet, stressing that the two “never met up” off-set. “She felt uncomfortable with his line of comments and went to producers, who then got Fox involved. He was fired after they did their own investigation.”

Matthew Morrison has now made a video on his Instagram in hopes of addressing the issue. In the aforementioned video, Morrison gives a brief intro to how he feels about the situation before reading the alleged text. It’s important to note that Morrison never shows the phone screen or any screenshots of the text/texts. In essence, what he provided simply makes it his word vs. hers.

“It’s really unfortunate that I have to sit here and defend myself and my family against blatantly untrue statements made anonymously, but I have nothing to hide,” the “Glee” alum, 43, said in a video posted to his Instagram on Thursday.

“So, in the interest of transparency, I will read to you the one message that I wrote to a dancer on the show.”

“Hey! It’s Matthew. If you don’t mind, would love to get your number and talk you through some things,” the message read, according to Morrison, who claims he sent it because he and the unnamed individual “share a mutual respect” for the same choreographer. It’s unclear how he sent the original message(as he didn’t have her number) but there is a myriad of apps he could’ve used to reach out.

“I’ve known her [the choreographer] for over 20 years and was trying to help her get a job as a choreographer on the show,” he alleged. “It’s devastating that we live in this world where gossip rules and people’s lives are being thrown around as clickbait.”

Matthew then went on to talk about how he thinks, “gossip is toxic and is destroying our society,” and that, “this issue is much bigger than me.” Whether Morrison is guilty of sending inappropriate messages or not, this is certainly a case of ‘shifting the issue’— elevating the situation from himself to a higher authority. This is independent of the validity of the statement itself.

Here is Morrison’s initial statement about his departure from the show:

“Having the opportunity to be a judge on ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ was an incredible honor for me. Therefore, it is my deepest regret to inform you that I will be leaving the show,” Morrison told Us Weekly in a statement on May 27.

“After filming the audition rounds for the show and completing the selection of the 12 finalists, I did not follow competition production protocols, preventing me from being able to judge the competition fairly. I cannot apologize enough to all involved and I will be watching alongside you all on what I know will be one of the best seasons yet.”