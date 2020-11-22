Ever woken up on a beach in a pile of hot chips gone cold? Melbourne pop-rock favourite Ali Barter has, and she made the most of it in her new clip for ‘Twisted Up’.

The single, which premiered with Bridget Husthwaite on triple j’s Good Nights, was written by Barter in LA during her debut US tour. This was before COVID-19 forced her back to Melbourne to isolate and before her well-received Live From The Inside virtual tour around her place.

Produced by Harlan Silverman (duckwrth), ‘Twisted Up’ is about wanting out of your current situation – perhaps Ali Barter is psychic?

“I wrote this song in LA in February 2020 before the world fell down,” she said. “I was feeling really weird, like I wanted to run away or blow something up and this song is about that feeling. It’s crazy to think what happened since this song was written and how timely it was.”

The clip for ‘Twisted Up’ was made with the help of Melbourne production company We Made That. On the treatment, director Bryce Padovan said:

“We wanted to keep the video for ‘Twisted Up’ light, fun and energetic. The video explores the idea of waking up after a big night and then wandering around a beach town, dazed and confused. We wanted to steer clear of conventional ‘big night’ tropes, so instead of the usual vices, Ali wakes up in a pile of hot chips and tries to retrace her steps.”

Watch Ali Barter’s new video for ‘Twisted Up’:

Pre-COVID, Ali Barter was in the midst of her debut overseas tour, including dates around Europe, performing at Reeperbahn 2019 and shows in Los Angeles and Mexico City. She then returned home to Australia for the Hello, I’m Doing My Best tour which saw her sell-out shows in Melbourne and Sydney.

Fans will be treated to even more live shows from Barter before the year is out. Fans in New South Wales will be able to catch her live for the first time since March this month thanks to Great Southern Nights.

ALI BARTER SHOWS



presented by Great Southern Nights

Tickets from alibartermusic.com

Tuesday, November 24

The Lansdowne Hotel, Sydney NSW | SOLD OUT

Wednesday, November 25

La La La’s, Wollongong NSW | SOLD OUT

Friday, December 18

Thornbury Theatre, Thornbury VIC

Saturday, December 19

Major Tom’s, Kyneton VIC

Sunday, December 20

The Bridge, Castlemaine VIC

Saturday, January 9

Pelican Bar, Queenscliff VIC

Friday, January 15

Tanswells, Beechworth VIC

Saturday, January 16

Northern Republic, Euroa VIC