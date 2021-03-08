It’s been over a year since Ali Barter‘s confessional second album Hello, I’m Doing My Best became lauded for its neck-deep details of what it is to be human. Now, Barter is set to release her Chocolate Cake EP next month, featuring another excellent example of fiercely compelling songwriting, ‘You Get In My Way’.

“I wrote ‘You Get In My Way’ in Nashville in 2019. I was travelling without my husband and had this feeling of freedom to do all the silly things I did when I was single, like eat lolly snakes for dinner, stay up really late watching the Real Housewives or plan an impromptu trip to Brazil,” says Barter.

“I often have funny conversations with my friends in long term relationships about the dumb things we would do if our partner wasn’t around. Ultimately I don’t want to do these things, but it was fun to explore the feeling of rebelling from the security of a long term relationship.”

The music video perfectly captures the intricate psyche of Ali Barter. Directed by Bryce Padovan, the clip does something that is not so easily executed; it places the lyrics at the forefront without being a lyric video.

Check out Ali Barter’s clip for ‘You Get In My Way’:

Formed from writing sessions in Los Angeles and Nashville (before COVID-19 inspired Barter’s 10-date tour… of her home) the Chocolate Cake EP features collaborations with Harlan Silverman, Lost Boy, K-Flay, Brandon James and Oscar Dawson.

Ali Barter has been on the up and up in recent years. Her debut overseas tour included dates around Europe, performing at Reeperbahn 2019 and whistle-stop shows in Los Angeles and Mexico City. Last November and December, Barter made the most of opening borders and toured throughout regional New South Wales and Victoria, resulting in eight sold out shows.

Ali Barter

Chocolate Cake EP

1. Twisted Up

2. You Get In My Way

3. Chocolate Cake

4. 100% Fun