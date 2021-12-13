AVA might be only a few tracks into her fledgling career but based on ‘Orange’, her towering and soulful voice will be one to hear throughout next year.

‘Orange’ follows the singer-songwriter’s debut single, ‘Business Man’, released last month. It’s a sultry slice of mellow R&B, casual yet poetic.

Drawing upon a delicate mix of neo-soul, contemporary R&B, and jazz, the song deals with the process of self-discovery and finding love. The accompanying production and instrumentation from Vince Rojas are suitably smooth and contemplative, matching AVA’s yearning words.

“We prayed at the altar of one another / And deeper and deeper revealed the parts / That we said we never show another,” she sings, capturing the intensity of falling in love with someone. “More compassion less recycling / Of old-fashioned patterns of behaviour,” she later implores, revealing that worrisome feeling when a relationship is starting to fray.

Previous single ‘Business Man’ explored similar themes to ‘Orange’, using an extended metaphor about business culture to explore the dangers of a one-sided relationship.

The music video for ‘Orange’, directed by Gianna Mazzeo and shot by Amy Dellar, is soulful and atmospheric. AVA sits by a dimly-lit poolside, singing her solemn words. The shimmering water soon proves too tempting, and she takes the plunge, just like we all need to do in love sometimes.

Hailing from the south-eastern suburbs of Melbourne, AVA first gained favour for her stunning covers of songs by artists such as Snoh Aalegra.

Taking inspiration from powerful female artists such as Erykah Badu, Beyoncé, and SZA, her identity is based around female empowerment and self-healing. Aged just 20, her combination of emotional vocals and internal songwriting should mark her in good stead in the future.

‘Orange’ is available everywhere now.

Check out ‘Orange’ by AVA: