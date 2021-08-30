Recreations of pivotal scenes in iconic romance movies, 20 back-up dancers, up-cycled fashion and shots around Brisbane’s beautiful city have made for a powerfully infectious music video from Beks.

The singer-songwriter’s clip for ‘Devoted’ was directed by Brisbane director Beau Bressington, who gives iconic love films a cheeky twist. It’s a whirlwind of fun and nostalgia as Beks rewrites and acts out bitter alternative endings for films like Ghost, The Notebook, Love Actually, Titanic, Spider Man 2 and Dirty Dancing.

“It’s about power recall,” says Beks of the track, “reclaiming the power you’ve placed on someone who’s exploited that power and giving it back to yourself. It’s about idolising your own individuality and uniqueness, transforming pain into power.”

The music video mirrors the song’s ethos, but in true Beks style, dials up the glam and fun. The choreographed shots at Brisbane’s iconic Fortitude Valley Music Hall are enough to have you rounding up your 5km radius mates for a TikTok Duet.

Check out Beks’ video clip for ‘Devoted’:

“These iconic films have made an impression on me and my (bad) choices,” says Beks. “I have manipulated average men (in mind) to be heroes, idolising losers, diminishing my self worth and power. I wanted to destroy that view and create a music video that would represent the main lyrical hook ‘I’m Not Devoted To You’.”

The ‘Devoted’ single and music video release follows the success of Beks’ single ‘The Thing About Us’ last December. The track was picked up by Home and Away and Channel 7 for a national TV and radio campaign, continuing rotation on Coles-Nova Radio. It was also a finalist in The International Songwriting Competition 2021.