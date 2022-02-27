Sydney-based artist, songwriter, producer and vocalist Boy Soda has created a dystopian ‘Dune-inspired’ world for his new music video.

The single itself, ‘Big’, leans into the learning to stay present while still remaining hyper-self-aware, and also his realisation that feeling small in the grand scheme of things does not discount his significance in the world.

“I wanted to zoom as far out from myself as possible, so that I could reignite a sense of purpose as I also looked at myself closely in all the verses,” Boy Soda said. “I catch myself overthinking a lot, so this song is what those thoughts look like if I leave them uninterrupted.

“I love that the chorus shifts and lifts to an unexpected place because it allows the song to exist more universally. A hook like that, with fairly dense verses just makes sense and I enjoy showing my range in that way.”

Boy Soda enlisted key-collaborator Bailey Watts for the visual, and with subtle elements like prosthetic gills, off-world costume design and a planet in the sky, the pair’s dystopian vision takes us to another world.

Watch the video for Boy Soda’s ‘Big’:

The track and video release follows the unleashing of Boy Soda singles ‘LOVEU2BITS’ and ‘WELCOME TO THE GLOW UP’. Boy Soda has said the latter is a celebration of self-acknowledgement and progress.

“As I find my feet as an R&B artist in Australia, I thought it was important to let people know that I’m confident, I know myself, I’m happy and really focused right now,” he said, back in November. “I have a lot to give people sonically and emotionally and this track feels like the siren opening the floodgates. Like a BOY SODA war-cry to the rest of the unreleased songs.”

On April 4th, Boy Soda will take over Sydney’s Lansdowne Hotel for a headline show, marking one of the last ever live shows at the iconic venue before it closes its doors at the end of April.