You may have heard Cabarita-Beach-based MC JK-47 on triple j or caught him on stage at the NIMAs, Listen Out or BIGSOUND. But if his new single and clip for ‘I Am Here (Trust Me)’ is your initiation, we envy you.

‘I Am Here (Trust Me)’ showcases JK-47’s efforts as a staunch advocate for his community. With lyrics like “I do this for my people, can’t stop, won’t stop until it’s equal,” there’s no denying his powerful message.

“In hip hop, what’s poppin’ today – ‘get the money, get the cars, get the nice shoes’ – all that, I kinda battle with it,” JK-47 told the ABC. “I started off wanting that, but I don’t want that anymore… I want to speak about the stuff that needs a voice and that needs to be talked about.”

Directed and edited by Kiarney, the music video begins with a message of dedication to the over 430 Indigenous peoples who have died at the hands of Australian police.

“This goes out to the families who march the streets demanding answers and justice. I am here with you,” reads the dedication.

Check out JK-47’s clip for ‘I Am Here (Trust Me)’:

‘I Am Here (Trust Me)’ follows equally powerful debut single ‘Came For The Lot’ in 2019 and ‘The Recipe’, released in May, which was added to high rotation on triple j.

JK-47 has been writing music since the age of 14, cutting his teeth back at his old stomping ground in the shire of Tweed Heads, and now on a national level thanks to his work with acts like Gratis Minds, Nerve, ChillinIt, Lemaire and his own Kinship Collective, a culturally focused band.

The hype around his music is fast building steam. JK-47 recently joined the New World Artists roster for bookings alongside acts including Northlane, Grinspoon, Mallrat and Luca Brasi.