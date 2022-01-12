Particle Kid is otherwise known as Micah Nelson and the musician has a lot of big news to share at once for his future folk project.

He has a new album on the way, the stacked 26-track TIME CAPSULE. It features such talented collaborators as My Morning Jacket’s Jim James, Willie Nelson (his father), Sean Ono Lennon, and Margo Price. Particle Kid is going on tour alongside The Flaming Lips to celebrate the album’s release on April 22nd. That’s how you kick 2022 off right.

The first taste of TIME CAPSULE was released today, the genre-swapping ‘Someone Else’s Dream’. That track also boasts starry guests in the form of Dinosaur Jr.’s J Mascis on guitar, Paul Bushnell on bass, and backing vocals from Sunny War.

“I met J Mascis in Amsterdam when I played there at the Ziggodome with Neil Young + Promise of the Real,” Nelson explains in a statement about the track’s origins. “We have been occasional pen pals ever since, and he was nice enough to play some electric guitar on the track, which was very cool because Dinosaur Jr. is one of my all-time favorite bands, and has influenced many of my sounds, especially on TIME CAPSULE.”

There are plenty of Dinosaur Jr.-inspired flourishes in ‘Someone Else’s Dream’. The psychedelic rock rhythm is inflected with wheezing harmonica and flashes of dirty shoegaze. The experimental fuzz is complemented well by a grainy music video, which you can see below.

Love Indie? Get the latest Indie news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

“I remember writing this song in about five minutes sitting on a couch one day—one of those rare songs that just happens, and sort of writes itself,” Nelson says.

“It started out with a more swingy, folky, acoustic-guitar feel, as a little voice memo and, then as a studio recording, it evolved into more of a fuzzed out shoegazy thing, or kinda somewhere in between. Paul Bushnell and I did all the basic tracking together at Hen House and then later Sunny War sang beautifully on it.”

For more on this topic, follow the Indie Observer.

Check out ‘Someone Else’s Dream’ by Particle Kid: