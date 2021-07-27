Willie Nelson’s life and career will soon be turned into a docuseries, with Nelson and his family participating in production.

Willie Nelson’s life and career will soon be turned into a docuseries. Titled Willie Nelson and Family, the series will be produced by Blackbird Presents and Sight Unseen. Nelson and his family will be participating in the same.

With Thom Zimny and Oren Moverman at the helm as directors, the series will follow Nelson and his friends and family across various locations, painting a picture of the star’s music and career. Zimny and Moverman will also have their disposal over seven decades of musical archives by Nelson to bolster the series.

Nelson’s manager Mark Rothbaum is also serving as a developer. Nelson’s wife Annie is listed as an executive producer. A release date has yet to be announced.

In a statement, Zimny and Moverman expressed their elation at participating in the project: “Words like ‘honored,’ ‘excited’ and ‘humbled’ don’t come close to describing the way we feel about being entrusted with telling Willie’s story. And what a story it is! We are celebrating the music, the career, the long road, the family, friends and history.”

“But, more than anything, we are piecing together a narrative – one never before seen in its entirety – about an extraordinary man with a unique ability to bring people together; folks of all races, orientations, genders, political ideologies and musical leanings. These days, we sure could use the healing powers of Willie Nelson.” they said.

Despite COVID and personal health issues putting a stop to touring, Nelson has been a steady figure in the music scene. Last year, he was instrumental in taking Farm Aid 2020 virtual in an attempt to provide financial aid to American farmers.

2021 was also saw the release of his album, That’s Life, and his book Letters To America, in which he expressed his thoughts on being a U.S. citizen.

