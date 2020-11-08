Melbourne-based singer-songwriter Riley Pearce tackles his current dilemmas head-on with the new single and visual for ‘Electricity’.

Always one to portray working-class love and big picture philosophy over a magnetic alt-folk melody, Riley Pearce’s latest offering is another deep-dive into life’s uncertainties.

Lifted from his forthcoming EP, Love and Other Stuff, out March 19, 2021, Pearce says the song deals with a young couple faces as they pursue their passions and careers.

“My girlfriend and I have these dreams of one day owning a home and starting a family, but there’s a lot of uncertainty involved and a lot of distance between ourselves now and reaching the eventual dream,” he says. “With that in mind, the song is about being happy no matter where we land, with each other’s presence and being in this journey together.”

Check out Riley Pearce’s clip for ‘Electricity’:

Love and Other Stuff follows the release of Riley Pearce’s last EP, Maybe I Can Sleep It Off, released in September.

His imitable self-reflection and ability to grapple with his own feelings in real-time has seen his trademark brand of storytelling resonate across the globe, with over 50 million streams to date.

Last year, Riley Pearce toured all through Australia, Europe and the United Kingdom before returning to live in Melbourne. His upcoming EP was produced by Andy Lawson, who loaned Pearce his Japanese Fender Jaguar for the recording. Coupled with a pedal Pearce found at a second-hand shop in London, Love and Other Stuff will speak to the times while also offering a reprieve from it.