The first solo release from Thandi Phoenix since her widely acclaimed 2019 self titled debut EP charts brand new territory for the Sydney singer-songwriter – and the music video is a neon playground of luxe proportions.

Having already been championed by Sniffers, NME, Purple Sneakers, triple j’s Bridget Hustwaite, Double J and FBi radio, ‘Count Me Out’ has been lauded for the way Thandi Phoenix turns RnB and Neo Soul genre tropes into entirely new movements.

Ushering in a new music era for Thandi Phoenix, the video offers clear context for this surprise turning point.

Check out Thandi Phoenix’s clip for ‘Count Me Out’:

The colour, personality and neon-lit glitz of the ‘Count Me Out’ visual sees Thandi poolside, roaming the streets at night and dealing with an annoying phone call. ‘Count Me Out’ is the perfect vocabulary addition for 2021.

Thandi Phoenix is backing up an already stellar past two years, despite the global pandemic. From performing at the 2019 NRL Grand Final with One Republic, to the Dally M Awards and also ABC’s The Set – along with hitting #1 on Australia’s Spotify Viral Chart – it’s clear this genre-enigma is just getting started.