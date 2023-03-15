The Buoys get around Sydney in a highly unusual fashion in their latest music video. A seriously unusual fashion.

The Buoys have been impressing us at Tone Deaf for a while now, but the way they manoeuvre around their home city in the music video for new single ‘I Want You’ is even more impressive.

The energetic four-piece released their rollicking new single earlier this month, and it’s a typically roaring burst of energetic indie rock.

If you’ve ever been in a “situationship,” ‘I Want You’ will feel immensely relatable. “It’s about letting yourself jump head first into a casual romance with that person you see out all the time, who you can telepathically communicate with that it’s ‘time to get out of here,’” the band explained.

And while the zipping track is certainly one to expel some energy to on a late night, it’s the music video that really stands out: the fearless foursome travel around Sydney inside a hilariously oversized backpack, carried around the city, including on a boat, by a poor unsuspecting person.

You can watch for yourself, below, and decide if one slight man could carry four musicians on his back like that. It’s doubtful.

‘I Want You’ is the next strong step in The Buoys’ burgeoning career. The band first came to wider prominence after placing on triple j’s Hottest 100 2021 countdown with ‘Lie To Me Again’ (85), and have been slowly building their reputation since.

Following the release of ‘I Want You’, The Buoys are about to embark on a co-headlining tour with Eliza & The Delusionals.

Presented by triple j, this special tour will take the pair of bands through Victoria, New South Wales and Queensland between March and April, showcasing their electrifying live shows and serving up a timely reminder why both acts have been becoming live circuit favourites of late (more information here).

The Buoys’ ‘I Want You’ is out now via Arcadia/Sony Music Entertainment Australia.