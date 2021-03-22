The music video for Timothy Wolf’s debut single ‘In Your Arms Again’ begins with his back to us as he walks down a Melbourne street. He’s warming up his voice with the kind of soulful tones that would make a few blues icons blush.

Already dubbed a Rolling Stone Song You Need To Know, ‘In Your Arms Again’ is a powerful introduction to Timothy Wolf and his nine-piece band The Howlers.

“The song comes from a dreamy, old soul, rosy-eyed state,” Wolf said. “I’m lucky enough for all of my grandparents to have had 50+ year marriages. This song highlights the commitment relationships like this take whilst also drawing from within my own rosy-eyed beginnings. There’s also a chance it might have come from one of the weddings I’ve played trying to support my original project.”

The music video was filmed by Shoelace Creative (Didirri, Kim Churchill, Hollow Coves), and captures Timothy Wolf and The Howlers at their sold out live debut at Melbourne’s Night Cat in February. The friendship dynamic between Wolf and his bandmates is beautifully on show in the clip; bringing new fans into a world where warmth and musical connection offer a defence against the bleakness of the globe’s live industry in this pandemic.

Check out Timothy Wolf’s clip for ‘In Your Arms Again’:

“It is important to me that people can get an idea of what to expect at a Timothy Wolf + The Howlers show, so we turned our debut show at The Night Cat into a film clip,” Wolf explains. “It will also serve as a beautiful life cataloguing moment of our humble beginnings. Our debut show with so many of our dearest friends, playing a song written in my bedroom.”

‘In Your Arms Again’ was recorded in the tropical hinterland of Byron Bay at Bernard Fanning and Nick DiDia’s famed La Cueva Studios. Produced and mixed by Dan Frizza (The Waifs, Gurumul, Ash Grunwald), and mastered by Michael Lynch (John Butler Trio), the single pays homage to the old-soul Timothy Wolf grew up on.

“I think ‘In Your Arms Again’ is pretty true to some of these classic influences whilst lending itself to a contemporary soundscape,” said Wolf. “I’ve been quite ambitious pushing the boundaries yet trying to serve this song with the influences it deserves whilst also incorporating the sound and identity myself and The Howlers have to offer.”