Vince Neil has revealed that he’s been making quite the effort to get in shape for the upcoming Mötley Crüe tour.

Neil seems to have locked in some #sponcon and scored himself a new toning machine that he spruced on the ‘gram.

“Trying it all! Check out Emsculpt Neo abs, They say it’s 20,000 crunches in just 30 minutes!! #EmsculptNeo #emsculptpartner #moremusclelessfat #emsculpt @BTLAesthetics,” the lead singer wrote alongside a video of him working out.

According to the brands website, Emsculpt simultaneously emits “both radio frequency and high-intensity electromagnetic energies” and “the end result is more fat reduction and muscle growth than any single gold standard procedure, for less time and less money. ”

Neil is set to kick off the Mötley Crüe stadium tour June, 2022. David Lee Roth was asked to be the opening act for the band, but turned his nose up at the offer.

“I don’t open for bands that I influenced,” he told Sixx.

Neil’s new health kick may have come to fruition because of his poor performance at an Iowa festival earlier this year.

Neil flaked out on his performance half way through a song and left the stage without finishing up. Neil was performing Mötley Crüe hit ‘Girls, Girls, Girls’, with bassist Dana Strum and guitarist Jeff ‘Blando’ Bland, and drummer Zoltan Chane playing along to pre-recorded backing vocals.

“Hey, guys… I’m sorry, you guys. It’s been a long time playin’. My fuckin’ voice is gone… Eh… We love you, and we’ll hopefully see you next time, man. Take care,” Neil told the crowd before making his exit.

Here’s hoping that the old Emsculpt Neo will give Neil the endurance he needs to survive an entire stadium tour.

Watch ‘Girls Girls Girls’ by Mötley Crüe: