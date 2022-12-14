The story goes that in 2010 legendary manager Doc McGhee knew he was going to sign Californian four-piece Vintage Trouble after seeing them play just one song in front of a hundred or so people in a tiny LA club.

The man who held the reins for the likes of Mötley Crüe, Bon Jovi and KISS claims he wasn’t even watching the band but rather their effect on their audience. After decades in the business McGhee recognised an act who had something special and knew how to deliver it.

What was different when compared to those other acts is was that while Vintage Trouble looks eye stylish in tailored suits, here the visual presentation takes a back seat to the music.

The sound, which has been rather accurately described as ‘hard soul’, thrives on earth shaking minimalism. It is a band with just bass, drums and guitar that marks a territory that’s equal parts soul, blues, rock and rhythm and blues. There is an absence of horns and strings, instead embellishments come via thumping handclaps. As a live act, think Led Zeppelin as a dance band being fronted by Joe Tex and you’ll be close.

McGhee and the band, led by energetic vocalist Ty Taylor, made a focus of building a steady growing fan base – now called Troublemakers – in both the U.K. and the U.S.. From the off they attracted friends in high places. Supports with The Who and AC/DC soon followed. As did performances at festivals like Glastonbury and sharing a stage with The Rolling Stones at Hyde Park and all saw them attracting all the right attention.

They have released four albums, the latest being 2019’s Juke Joint Gems. With all this star-studded support it still feels it’s only a matter of time before they break through in a big way.

Marcus King with Vintage Trouble

Monday, April 10th

Enmore Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Wednesday, April 12th

Northcote Theatre, Melbourne, VIC

TICKETS ON SALE NOW:

https://www.bluesfesttouring.com.au/artist/marcus-king/





