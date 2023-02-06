New South Australian music festival Vintage Vibes has gotten bigger and better.

The inaugural edition of the festival is set to take place on Saturday, April 1st and Sunday, April 2nd, bringing some of the country’s finest festival acts to Adelaide Hills.

The likes of King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, Tash Sultana, The Temper Trap, and Gang of Youths were revealed as headliners last year.

They’ve been joined by two genuine festival favourites in indie pop trio San Cisco and psychedelic rock outfit Babe Rainbow.

San Cisco reached the top three of the ARIA Albums Chart with their most recent album, 2020’s Between You and Me, but were unfortunately unable to tour it properly due to the pandemic. With recent performances at Wine Machine and now Vintage Vibes on the way, the Fremantle band are excited to finally unveil their album to live audiences.

Babe Rainbow, meanwhile, released their fifth studio album, The Organic Band, last year. The typically genre-hopping offer saw the Byron Bay boys incorporate ’70s psychedelia, jazz, and soft rock elements into one mind-bending album.

Also added to this year’s Vintage Vibes lineup are local artists Violet Harlot, Kotara, Late Night Tuff Guy, Druid Fluids, Jack Truant, and Trent Worley. Adelaide DJs Troy J Been, Felicity Aukett, and Audioporn have also joined the lineup. You can check out the full Vintage Vibes 2023 lineup below.

“I’m really excited to offer South Australia a world class, multi-day festival in Vintage Vibes, not only with a truly amazing artistic line up, but one that is set to accentuate the Adelaide Hills region,” Vintage Vibes director, Blake Gilchrist, says.

“We have undoubtedly delivered a truly international standard lineup, consisting of nearly 100% Australian artists and over 50% South Australian.

“Where else can you see artists like Gang of Youths, Tash Sultana and Angus & Julia Stone play alongside hometown heroes Adrian Eagle, Wanderers and We Move Like Giants?”

For more information about Vintage Vibes, visit the official website.

Vintage Vibes 2023

Presented by Everyday People and triple j

Ticketing information via vintagevibesfestival.com

Saturday, April 1st-Sunday, April 2nd

Tomich Wines, Adelaide Hills, SA

Saturday, April 1st

Tash Sultana

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard

The Temper Trap

Hermitude

Leo Sayer

Babe Rainbow

Donny Benet

West Thebarton

Adrian Eagle

Kanada The Loop

We Move Like Giants

Trent Worley

Violet Harlot

Sunday, April 2nd

Gang of Youths

Angus & Julia Stone

Middle Kids

San Cisco

Late Night Tuff Guy

George Alice

Jess Day

Wanderers

Druid Fluids

Jack Truant

Kotara