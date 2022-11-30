Vintage Vibes, a new South Australian weekend music festival, has unveiled an impressive lineup for its inaugural edition.
Taking place on Saturday, April 1st and Sunday, April 2nd next year, some of Australia’s finest festival acts will be making their way to Adelaide Hills for the new festival.
The Saturday will see relentless psych rockers King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard and acclaimed singer-songwriter Tash Sultana headline. They’ll be joined by The Temper Trap, Leo Sayer, Hermitude and more for a huge day of live music.
Sunday’s lineup is just as strong. The iconic Gang of Youths will headline, backed by the ever-consistent Angus & Julia Stone, indie rockers Middle Kids and more. Sunday will also see a special surprise act perform, with the artist still to be announced.
You can check out the full Vintage Vibes 2023 lineup below. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, December 7th. The pre-sale begins on Monday, December 5th (sign up here).
“I’m really excited to offer South Australia a world class, multi-day festival in Vintage Vibes, not only with a truly amazing artistic line up, but one that is set to accentuate the Adelaide Hills region,” Vintage Vibes director, Blake Gilchrist, says.
“We have undoubtedly delivered a truly international standard lineup, consisting of nearly 100% Australian artists and over 50% South Australian.
“Where else can you see artists like Gang of Youths, Tash Sultana and Angus & Julia Stone play alongside hometown heroes Adrian Eagle, Wanderers and We Move Like Giants?”
Vintage Vibes 2023
Presented by Everyday People and triple j
Pre-sale begins Monday, December 5th
General tickets on sale Wednesday, December 7th
Saturday, April 1st-Sunday, April 2nd
Tomich Wines, Adelaide Hills, SA
Saturday, April 1st
Tash Sultana
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
The Temper Trap
Hermitage
Leo Sayer
Donny Benet
West Thebarton
Adrian Eagle
Kanada The Loop
We Move Like Giants
Sunday, April 2nd
Gang of Youths
Angus & Julia Stone
Middle Kids
George Alice
Jess Day
Wanderers
Druid Fluids
Surprise Act TBA