Vintage Vibes, a new South Australian weekend music festival, has unveiled an impressive lineup for its inaugural edition.

Taking place on Saturday, April 1st and Sunday, April 2nd next year, some of Australia’s finest festival acts will be making their way to Adelaide Hills for the new festival.

The Saturday will see relentless psych rockers King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard and acclaimed singer-songwriter Tash Sultana headline. They’ll be joined by The Temper Trap, Leo Sayer, Hermitude and more for a huge day of live music.

Sunday’s lineup is just as strong. The iconic Gang of Youths will headline, backed by the ever-consistent Angus & Julia Stone, indie rockers Middle Kids and more. Sunday will also see a special surprise act perform, with the artist still to be announced.

You can check out the full Vintage Vibes 2023 lineup below. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, December 7th. The pre-sale begins on Monday, December 5th (sign up here).

“I’m really excited to offer South Australia a world class, multi-day festival in Vintage Vibes, not only with a truly amazing artistic line up, but one that is set to accentuate the Adelaide Hills region,” Vintage Vibes director, Blake Gilchrist, says.

“We have undoubtedly delivered a truly international standard lineup, consisting of nearly 100% Australian artists and over 50% South Australian.

“Where else can you see artists like Gang of Youths, Tash Sultana and Angus & Julia Stone play alongside hometown heroes Adrian Eagle, Wanderers and We Move Like Giants?”

Vintage Vibes 2023

Presented by Everyday People and triple j

Pre-sale begins Monday, December 5th

General tickets on sale Wednesday, December 7th

Saturday, April 1st-Sunday, April 2nd

Tomich Wines, Adelaide Hills, SA

Saturday, April 1st

Tash Sultana

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard

The Temper Trap

Hermitage

Leo Sayer

Donny Benet

West Thebarton

Adrian Eagle

Kanada The Loop

We Move Like Giants

Sunday, April 2nd

Gang of Youths

Angus & Julia Stone

Middle Kids

George Alice

Jess Day

Wanderers

Druid Fluids

Surprise Act TBA