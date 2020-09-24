If you’re still wallowing over the 2020 Record Store Day that never was, this might help with the blow. We’re giving away a $100 JB Hi-Fi voucher for you to put towards a vinyl (or two!) of your choice.

It’s all in celebration of our brand new newsletter, dedicated to all things indie rock, The Indie Rock Observer. It’s been a bountiful year in the indie-rock realm, perhaps you’ll finally cop the JB Hi-Fi exclusive dark green pressing of Tame Impala’s The Slow Rush, or if you really want to splash out, The Avalanches will be releasing their forthcoming third album We Will Always Love You as an exclusive doublemint/electic blue vinyl through the retailer at a cool $94.

I always look at gift cards as an opportunity to buy something I would never in a million years think about treating myself to with money that I made. Other peoples money however? that shit has no intrinsic worth in my life so yes sir I am sure I would like several pressings of Taylor Swift’s folklore in a multitude of variants.

We know that it won’t quite mirror the argy bargy atmosphere of an actual Record Store Day, but it’s a good consolation prize.

So, how do you win the gift card? All you’ve gotta do is fill out the form below to sign up to The Indie Rock Observer and tell us in 25 words or less your favourite indie rock song and why, it’s that easy!

Enter below

Tell us in 25 words or less your favourite indie rock song and why Submit

Competition entries open from Monday the 21st of September 2020 9am AEST to Monday the 5th of October 9am AEST. Competition open to Australian residents only. Full T’s & C’s here

