Violent Soho are putting their platform to good use with the news they have collaborated with their local junior rugby league club, Easts Mt Gravatt, for a limited edition footy jersey to raise money for their local team.

The Brisbane-based rockers said on a Facebook post:

“We’ve teamed up with our local footy club Easts Mt Gravatt Jrlfc on a limited edition Blazin Skull jersey, with all proceeds going to the club. Custom design by the legend Callum Preston | Art and Design, headgear and all!”

The epic merch features the band’s trademark blazing skull and ‘4144’ – the South Brisbane postcode Violent Soho fans have come to recognise so well – but with only 100 available you’ll have to cop them quick when they drop in the boys’ merch store this Thursday the 26th at midday.

Easts Mt Gravatt Vice President Daniel Giuffrida said that the club were “thrilled” about the exclusive merch, the profits for which will be a “welcome source of income amidst the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic,” according to a statement.

It comes after Violent Soho announced another philanthropic venture earlier this week, revealing they would be auctioning signed guitars for Support Act, a charity dedicated to helping struggling artists, crew and music workers.

The band posted on their Instagram page that Support Act will also be joined by Hoodoo Gurus and Cold Chisel, with all three acts signing a Fender Stratocaster guitar with gold paint to be sold in a raffle.

“Our good mates at Fender are holding a raffle for a chance to win a guitar signed by us, or a couple of other music legends,” Violent Soho wrote, adding that all proceeds from the auction would go to the charity.

Violent Soho’s latest album Everything Is A-OK debuted at #1 on the ARIA Albums Chart back in April.

