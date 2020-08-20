Violent Soho will auction signed guitars for Support Act, a charity dedicated to helping struggling artists, crew and music workers.

“Would you ask Hendrix to sell his guitars?” Jack Black asks in School of Rock. No, but when it comes to supporting people in the Aussie music industry who are struggling, Violent Soho have answered yes.

The band posted on their Instagram page that Support Act will host a raffle organised by Fender, joined by Hoodoo Gurus and Cold Chisel. All three rock acts will sign separate Fender Stratocaster guitars, and you’ll know they are newly minted because they’ll be autographed in gold paint.

“Our good mates at Fender are holding a raffle for a chance to win a guitar signed by us, or a couple of other music legends.” These “other legends” are of course, Cold Chisel and Hoodoo Gurus. They played a joint concert at Bankwest Stadium earlier in the year, honouring Rural Fire Service volunteers and their families for their bushfire efforts. If you remember, there were other horrors of 2020!

If that’s not enough, winners will also receive a wall-mountable display case, a Limited Edition Fender Support Act guitar strap and a vinyl copy of one of the band’s albums. We’re not worthy!

Already $30 000 has been raised so far. The raffle has been met with so much enthusiasm that a Daniel Johns hand-painted guitar has already sold out of tickets, so there goes that Christmas present. Tickets can be purchased by visiting the website.

Violent Soho have previously signed a rare Electrocaster guitar with Powderfinger, the Chats and others for Support Act’s Help A Mate service. Good news is the competition is still running until August 26, and tickets can be purchased by visiting the website. 15-year-old Lucas is the organiser who so passionately believes in the industry he loves, that he could not sit and watch it be crushed by this pandemic.

“I am a 15-year-old student who hopes to one day have a career in the music industry. When the industry was shut down due to COVID-19 I knew I had to do something. When we listen to music we love and follow bands, they become like our mates.”

If luck somehow evades you in both raffles, a reminder that the boys from Mansfield released the aptly-titled ‘Everything-Is-A-OK’ album in April.

Because when you listen to Violent Soho, it really is.