Azaelia Banks is currently touring Australia, but “visa issues” allegedly prevented the first concert from going ahead in Melbourne last night.

The US rapper and her promoters were forced to pull the pin on the first show of the tour at the eleventh hour, citing problems with the entertainer’s visa.

In an official statement on Instagram, Point Productions wrote: “It is with great sadness that we announce that tonight’s Melbourne show with Azealia Banks will not proceed due to Azealia’s visa not being granted in time for her performance.”

“The visa has since been granted but flights from Auckland to Melbourne are exhausted to get her to Melbourne in time,” the statement continued.

Per the Daily Mail, Banks reposted the promoter’s statement, with an addendum placing the blame on them.

“Ahem, the promoters dragged their feet, agreed to provide a number of amenities which were not provided,” she wrote. “I have been at the airport since 7am. There will be no rescheduled Melbourne show, and I will be paid in full for point blanks fuck up.”

“Major apologies to the fans who bought tickets but there will be no rescheduled show,” she added. “I have shit to do.”

Love Hip Hop? Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

The Sydney and Brisbane shows are scheduled to go ahead as planned, with Brisbane’s show already rescheduled from December 8th to December 13th.

Banks was also scheduled to perform at a special Poof Doof after party event, which has since been rescheduled for Thursday 15th December, although Point Productions have not yet announced a rescheduled date for the Festival Hall show.

The ‘212’ rapper doesn’t have the best track record for performances in Australia.

In 2012, she walked off stage midway through her set at Australia’s Splendour In The Grass festival, blaming dodgy equipment.

The following year, she walked off the stage just 90 seconds into her set at the Listen Out Festival in Melbourne – a week after abandoning the stage in Sydney 15-minutes into her 50-minute headline set because someone threw a beer at the stage.

Banks also stormed off stage in Miami earlier this year after a topless rant four songs into her performance.

“I’m really not happy to be here,” she told the audience, before reiterating: “I really don’t wanna fucking be here.”