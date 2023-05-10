Scenic Sydney is readying itself to become one of the country’s biggest cultural hubs soon, with the Sydney Opera House revealing the full lineup for its contemporary music event, Vivid LIVE 2023, taking place from Friday, May 26th-Saturday, June 17th as part of Vivid Sydney, Australia’s largest festival of light, music, ideas, and -this year – food.

This year, Vivid LIVE invites music lovers from all over the world in a whole-of-house takeover, celebrating iconic and ambitious artists that defy expectations.

From May-June, Vivid LIVE will feature over 45 artists, including 19 international artists, six Australian exclusives, three orchestral collaborations and four party collectives, presented all across the world-famous building: from the acoustically enhanced Concert Hall, to the legendary dance floor of the Studio.

Topping the bill for this year’s festivities as part of Vivid LIVE at Sydney Opera House is none other than Swedish folk-pop guitar master José González, who will celebrate the 20th anniversary of his seismic debut album Veneer with three Australian exclusive solo performances, while indie rock royalty Cat Power will recreate the moment Bob Dylan went electric in his legendary 1966 ‘Royal Albert Hall’ performance with her uniquely dusky voice.

Blood Orange’s Devonté Hynes will be returning to the country for the first time in more than a decade, performing a suite of selected classical works with the Sydney Symphony Orchestra, while pianist, composer and new-classical polymath Max Richter will present his innovative new project, Ambient orchestra, with the Sydney Symphony; its second performance following last year’s London premiere.

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

R&B firestarter Ella Mai, US bass maestro Thundercat, and Australia’s own genre-defying future-soul outfit Hiatus Kaiyote will also dazzle the Concert Hall, with the latter performing an Australian exclusive collaboration with the Sydney Symphony for one night only.

Birdz & Fred Leone also join the bill, with the cousins and musical brothers from the Butchulla Nation combining to create a formidable double act as they present tracks from their newest joint effort Girra. Combining Birdz’ rhymes and bars with Leone’s status as a revered songman, the pair are a mesmerising force to be reckoned with, and Vivid LIVE at Sydney Opera House are lucky enough to be able to witness this powerful performance in the intimate Utzon Room.

The Joan Sutherland Theatre will also welcome a number of acclaimed internationals into the mix, including the immaculately enraged and ferociously poetic British punk-hop duo Sleaford Mods, who return to Australian shores in support of new album UK Grim, and for their first local dates since 2020. In an Australian exclusive, Korean-American producer and DJ Yaeji will bring her bilingual blend of house, exquisite grooves and beats – and the debut of a new immersive multimedia live show with choreographed moments.

The bill also UK drum’n’bass experimentalist Squarepusher who’ll perform his recent 2020 career opus Be Up A Hello, along with a brand new composition; Kiwi pop icon Kimbra; US folk-pop singer-songwriter Weyes Blood; and British multi-instrumentalist Alfa Mist joins Hiatus Kaiyote spin-off Swooping and emerging soul singer Ella Haber for a night of hip hop, R&B and improvised jazz fusion. .

The rest of the lineup for Vivid LIVE at Sydney Opera House serves as a who’s-who of local and international music, with the likes of The Necks, Budjerah, Jaguar Jonze, HTRK, Iceage, Jen Cloher, Ethel Cain, Becca Hatch, and Martha Marlow all making soon-to-be acclaimed appearances as part of the eclectic festival.

You can view the full Vivid LIVE at the Sydney Opera House lineup below, with tickets and a detailed breakdown of all events available via the Sydney Opera House website: sydneyoperahouse.com/vivid-live

Vivid LIVE at the Sydney Opera House 2023

Tickets: Sydney Opera House

Friday, May 26th – Saturday, June 17th

Sydney Opera House, Sydney NSW

José González – Veneer 20th Anniversary

Cat Power Sings Dylan – The 1966 Royal Albert Hall Concert

Devonté Hynes – Selected Classical Works with the Sydney Symphony Orchestra

Max Richter – Ambient Orchestra with the Sydney Symphony Orchestra

Ella Mai

Thundercat

Weyes Blood

Yaeji

Hiatus Kaiyote and the Sydney Symphony Orchestra

Kimbra

Budjerah

Ethel Cain

Sleaford Mods

Squarepusher

Jaguar Jonze – The Art of Broken Pieces

Alfa Mist (UK) with special guests Swooping & Ella Haber

Posh Isolation Presents: HTRK, Lust For Youth (SE/DK), Croation Amor (DK), YL Hooi

Posh Isolation Presents: Iceage (DK), Low Life, Dx

Jen Cloher

The Necks

Martha Marlow – Queen of the Night

Becca Hatch

Birdz & Fred Leone Present: Girra

Ashli

Maina Doe

Pirra

PANIA

JACOTÉNE

Studio Party: Plaid (UK) live A/V set plus Mad Racket DJs Ken Cloud, Simon Caldwell, Jimmi James, Zootie

Studio Party: Picnic 15 th Birthday feat. Levon Vincet (Novel Sound), Kali, Barney Kato b2b Reenie

Studio Party: Future Classic feat. Nikki Nair (USA), Martyn Bootyspoon (CAN), Shake Daddy

Studio Party: House of Mince 12 th Birthday feat. Rakish, DeepFaith (live), Atarangi, He Valencia /

MoMA PS5 plus the Mince Angels

Lighting of the Sails Life Enlivened (2023) by John Olsen and Curiious