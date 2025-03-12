Vivid Sydney has never played it safe, and this year’s music lineup proves it’s only getting bolder.

From genre-defying pioneers to viral rap sensations, Vivid Music 2025 is bringing together some of the most exciting, unpredictable, and downright chaotic acts the festival has ever hosted.

At the centre of the storm is Pete & Bas, the British grandfathers-turned-drill-rappers who have somehow managed to earn the respect of UK hip-hop’s toughest critics. Their Oxford Art Factory set is shaping up to be one of the most talked-about gigs of the festival, especially with Newcastle’s Steel City Dance Discs taking over the same venue, promising a high-energy night of underground electronic beats.

Meanwhile, the Metro Theatre is doubling down on the local music scene, with Briggs’ Bad Apples Music and Nina Las Vegas’ NLV Records both celebrating a decade of influence with massive anniversary showcases.

The free Tumbalong Nights series is set to be a melting pot of sounds and cultures, with Winston Surfshirt’s laid-back funk grooves sharing space with the shimmering pop of Ayesha Madon, the slick V-Pop stylings of Mỹ Anh & Chi Xê, and the boundary-pushing artistry of Grammy winner Dobet Gnahoré. Over at City Recital Hall, Tangerine Dream is gearing up to pull audiences into a deep, immersive electronic trance, while Soccer Mommy’s intimate and melancholic songwriting offers the perfect contrast.

And then there’s Vivid LIVE at the Opera House, which is bringing some of the biggest and most breathtaking performances of the season. Anohni and The Johnsons are set to deliver an unmissable show, Beth Gibbons of Portishead is making a rare solo appearance, and Sigur Rós are teaming up with the Sydney Symphony Orchestra for a post-rock-meets-classical epic.

Add Japanese Breakfast, Marlon Williams, and Ravyn Lenae to the mix, and you’ve got a lineup that feels as expansive as it is essential.

Running from May 23rd to June 14th, Vivid Sydney 2025 is proving once again that no other festival in the country blends music, art, and culture quite like this.