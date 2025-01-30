Void of Vision have looked ahead to their farewell tour in a new interview.

The beloved metalcore band will embark on their final ever headline tour of Australia, which will see them play shows in Brisbane, Newcastle, Sydney, Canberra, Melbourne, Adelaide, and Perth, this February.

The tour will offer Void of Vision fans one last chance to witness their ferocious live shows. The band will be supported by special guests Gideon (US), Unitytx (US, and Knosis (Japan) on the tour.

Talking to Rolling Stone AU/NZ, Void of Vision frontman Jack Bergin revealed the band were eager to get started on their farewell tour.

“Listening to the set list, I can feel it in the camp, the excitement is starting to lift now,” he said. “It’s been a very interesting experience. I think we’re all in a similar boat – we’re all moving on to the next chapter in our lives and there is excitement surrounding that, but there’s also this tour which is equally as exciting. We get to send it off in the biggest and best way possible.

“We’ve had time to sit with our emotions and collect everything for ourselves. We had the big break over Christmas to be with family; we’ve obviously been able to share this with our close family and friends. Now, it’s just a matter of being excited! We wrapped up the set build and got everything organised, so it’s all locked in.”

Void of Vision released what would end up being their final album, What I’ll Leave Behind, late last year.

Reflecting on how it was the perfect last record for the band, Bergin said, “We had experimented and reached a point where we knew who we were as a collective and where we needed to be. To put that out and have it be the last body of work, it’s really special.

“I think we have created somewhat of a legacy for ourselves, we’ve left it on top. This album will be the most important piece of art that I’m associated with for the rest of my life.”

Check out Void of Vision’s farewell tour dates below.

Void of Vision 2025 Australian Headline Tour

With special guests Gideon (US), Unitytx (US) & Knosis (Japan)

Ticket information available via destroyalllines.com

Friday, February 14th*

The Tivoli, Brisbane, QLD

Saturday, February 15th^

Hamilton Station, Newcastle, NSW

Sunday, February 16th^

Manning Bar, Sydney, NSW

Wednesday, February 19th^

UC Hub, Canberra, ACT

Thursday, February 20th*

Northcote Theatre, Melbourne, VIC

Friday, February 21st*

The Gov, Adelaide, SA

Saturday, February 22nd^

Magnet House, Perth, WA

*All Ages

^18+