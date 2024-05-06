The Art Gallery of New South Wales has announced the 2024 lineup for its pioneering music series Volume.

Volume returns this July with a seriously impressive lineup of global music icons: Outkast legend André 3000 performing his experimental jazz project; Sonic Youth founding member Kim Gordon; multiple ARIA Award-winning Ghanaian-Australian artist Genesis Owusu; and ARIA Award-winning artist and rapper Tkay Maidza.

From Friday, July 5th to Sunday, July 21st, the Art Gallery’s iconic Tank, a former WWII oil tank that’s now a special performance space, will be transformed with a series of visionary performances melding art and music.

Curated by the Art Gallery’s music and community curator Jonathan Wilson, Volume forges electric connections between art and music, from experimental jazz to post-punk R&B.

The first edition of Volume featured three sold-out performances from Grammy-winning icon Solange in 2023. Last year’s edition also featured appearances by Mount Eerie, Black Belt Eagle Scout, Lonnie Holley, and many more.

“Volume continues to break new ground in the curation of music in public art museums,” says Art Gallery of New South Wales director Michael Brand.

“We are thrilled to be inviting some of the most innovative and bold local and international musicians to the Tank to create unique music experiences that will make audiences think, feel, and move. We look forward to seeing how each artist responds to this remarkable space.”

Tickets to Volume 2024 go on sale on Wednesday, May 22nd at 11am AEST, while the pre-sale begins on Tuesday, May 21st at 11am AEST. Tickets are priced between $80-$150. In addition to the seven ticketed performances, a wider program of free events will be announced soon.

Art Gallery of New South Wales Volume 2024

Tickets available via volume.sydney

Lineup

Genesis Owusu – Friday, July 5th-Saturday, July 6th

Tkay Maidza – Saturday, July 13th

Kim Gordon – Thursday, July 18th-Friday, July 19th

André 3000 – Saturday, July 20th-Sunday, July 21st