Brisbane punk rockers WAAX have announced they’re returning to the road this April for the DANGEROUS TOUR.
The DANGEROUS TOUR will mark WAAX’s first time on the road in over two years. It will also provide the first chance for many fans to hear the band’s most recent single, ‘Most Hated Girl’, in a live setting.
‘Most Hated Girl’ is the first single from WAAX’s forthcoming new album, set for release later this year. They once again worked with the legendary production team of Bernard Fanning and Nick DiDai, who also produced their acclaimed debut album, Big Grief.
Kicking off in Melbourne at the Corner Hotel on Thursday, April 14th, the tour will visit the rest of Victoria, Queensland, Tasmania, South Australia, ACT, and NSW, before finishing up back in their home state (see full dates below).
“We’re so excited to announce the DANGEROUS TOUR this April/May!” the band says. “After two years of cancelled shows, we are beyond ready to tour ALL OF AUSTRALIA and reconnect with you beautiful people.
We can’t think of a better way to thank you for supporting us through the tough times by playing shows for you in some of our favourite venues around the country. Maybe test out some new music for you…? We love you and can’t wait to see you.”
Tickets for the DANGEROUS TOUR go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 11th, and can be found here.
WAAX DANGEROUS TOUR 2022
Thursday, April 14th
The Corner Hotel, Melbourne, VIC
Friday, April 15th
Volta, Ballarat, VIC
Saturday, April 16th
Geelong Hotel, Geelong, VIC
Friday, April 29th
The Brightside, Brisbane, QLD
Saturday, April 30th
The Northern, Byron Bay, NSW
Friday, May 6th
Uni Bar, Hobart, TAS
Saturday, May 7th
Jive, Adelaide, SA
Friday, May 13th
Crowbar, Sydney, NSW
Saturday, May 14th
The Basement, Canberra, ACT
Friday, May 27th
Eleven Dive Bar, Sunshine Coast, QLD
Saturday, May 28th
Miami Marketta, Gold Coast, QLD