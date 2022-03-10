Brisbane punk rockers WAAX have announced they’re returning to the road this April for the DANGEROUS TOUR.

The DANGEROUS TOUR will mark WAAX’s first time on the road in over two years. It will also provide the first chance for many fans to hear the band’s most recent single, ‘Most Hated Girl’, in a live setting.

‘Most Hated Girl’ is the first single from WAAX’s forthcoming new album, set for release later this year. They once again worked with the legendary production team of Bernard Fanning and Nick DiDai, who also produced their acclaimed debut album, Big Grief.

Kicking off in Melbourne at the Corner Hotel on Thursday, April 14th, the tour will visit the rest of Victoria, Queensland, Tasmania, South Australia, ACT, and NSW, before finishing up back in their home state (see full dates below).

“We’re so excited to announce the DANGEROUS TOUR this April/May!” the band says. “After two years of cancelled shows, we are beyond ready to tour ALL OF AUSTRALIA and reconnect with you beautiful people.

We can’t think of a better way to thank you for supporting us through the tough times by playing shows for you in some of our favourite venues around the country. Maybe test out some new music for you…? We love you and can’t wait to see you.”

Tickets for the DANGEROUS TOUR go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 11th, and can be found here.

WAAX DANGEROUS TOUR 2022

Thursday, April 14th

The Corner Hotel, Melbourne, VIC

Friday, April 15th

Volta, Ballarat, VIC

Saturday, April 16th

Geelong Hotel, Geelong, VIC

Friday, April 29th

The Brightside, Brisbane, QLD

Saturday, April 30th

The Northern, Byron Bay, NSW

Friday, May 6th

Uni Bar, Hobart, TAS

Saturday, May 7th

Jive, Adelaide, SA

Friday, May 13th

Crowbar, Sydney, NSW

Saturday, May 14th

The Basement, Canberra, ACT

Friday, May 27th

Eleven Dive Bar, Sunshine Coast, QLD

Saturday, May 28th

Miami Marketta, Gold Coast, QLD