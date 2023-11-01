WAAX are back, long live WAAX. Well, sort of.

One of Australia’s finest alternative rock bands over the last few years, Brisbane’s WAAX unexpectedly announced their hiatus earlier this year, to the surprise of even lead singer Maz DeVita.

“This is the most fucked up thing I’ve ever had to write because I never thought it possible: WAAX as you know it is going on hiatus. All I ever wanted was to play gigs and make records – who knew shit could get so complicated,” she said in a statement at the time.

“I love you all more than you know, for real, you’re the reason we did any of this and kept hanging on. I will be back one day stronger than ever.”

That day has come already: DeVita took to social media today to unveil WAAX 2.0, revealing that the band will now continue with her alone.

“I’ve been thinking of a million and one ways to say this but I have decided to continue after what has been an ~eventful~ year,” she wrote. “The WAAX community is who I am, and sometimes you need to take things away to get some perspective.

“Although we hold a lot of love, the boys are no longer continuing with me – life happens, being in a band is hard. But the more I thought about it, this project has always been an evolution of my songwriting and it felt weird to walk away. So here it is, the new WAAX era…”

To begin the new era, DeVita will be playing shows in Melbourne, Sydney, and Gold Coast next month (see full dates below).

WAAX ‘Eternal Angel’ Tour

December 15th

The Night Cat, Melbourne, VIC

December 22nd

Crowbar, Sydney, NSW

December 30th

Best Night Ever, Miami Marketta, Gold Coast, QLD