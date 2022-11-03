WAAX have cancelled the rest of their current national tour due to personal reasons.

The Brisbane rockers revealed the unfortunate news in a statement shared on social media.

The reasoning behind this decision is deeply personal, and was one of the most difficult we’ve had to make as a band. We are sorry to everyone who has purchased tickets.”

They explained that full refunds would be made available to fans shortly. “We love you, and we’ll be back on the road again in 2023 after a much needed break,” the statement added.

WAAX were scheduled to play 13 more dates on their national tour, including a hometown show in Brisbane this weekend. The band managed to perform nine shows before cancelling their tour, with the most recent one taking place last month on the Gold Coast.

WAAX were touring in support of their second studio album, At Least I’m Free, which was released in August and reached number 20 on the ARIA Albums Chart. It contained the well-received singles ‘Most Hated Girl’, ‘Read Receipts’, ‘Dangerous’ and ‘Help Me Hell’.

In an interview at the time with Tone Deaf, lead singer Maz DeVita revealed that their second album was vastly different to their 2019 debut Big Grief.

“I think the sound on this one is a lot more experimental. There’s just so much that changed this time. I went over to Los Angeles and wrote with some great songwriters, so that in itself was something completely different. The last record was very much insular to the band in the way that the songs were written,” she said.

“The last record was also a rock record, a big rock record, so we asked ourselves what the next step was, how we could open the door to new ways to explore guitar music. So we took that on and made sure this album had new flavours and sounded unique, while also throwing back to our old stuff. It’s a bridging record, I suppose.”

You can read WAAX’s full tour statement below.

