Waka Flocka has sparked an entire internet debate over the skills of two of the greatest rappers around, Andre 3000 (3 Stacks) and Eminem.

Taking to Instagram to spark an internet war, Waka Flocka has asked his fans who is better at rapping, Eminem or Andre 3000. To some the answer is obvious, but it seems that the internet was more than ready to go to war for their favourite MC.

So in this friendly debate that Waka Flocka has begun, what do you think about the likelihood of André 3000 out-rapping Eminem? Are you on team 3 Stacks like Wacka, and most reasonably sane people, or are you on team Slim Shady?

By Waka’s assessment, 3 Stacks has the clear advantage in this hypothetical, which is certainly a strong argument given the largely unparalleled versatility of his musical output both during the more active years of OutKast and after.

Fans immediately took to Twitter to chime in with their opinions and point out arguments for both sides of the fence. Some fans considered 3 Stacks to have way more emotion in his music, while some argued that when it comes to technical skill, Eminem is the stronger artist. Every take is a hot take in this argument, and realistically, art is subjective, so there is no right answer.

Here are but some examples of Twitter fans making their own case for each artist:

Eminem music and flow is brilliant but damm ANDRE 3000 OUTTA THIS WORLD https://t.co/PJj2poYipC — HENNY HUSSLE (@YOURZTR07691217) December 13, 2019

I've heard Eminem do some things with words that breaks the laws of physics. But these who can rap better debates are always nonsense. It's art it's subjective. — Kutty B (@Rough_Kut) December 13, 2019

Most recently, Em has been embroiled in a low-stakes rap battle with Nick Cannon. Earlier this week, the back-and-forth (which has produced a pair of Em diss tracks from Nick) inspired Joyner Lucas to step in with a proposal about assembling 50 Cent, J. Cole, Big Sean, Kendrick Lamar, and more to “get busy on yo ass.”

https://twitter.com/JoynerLucas/status/1204580994013106176?s=20

3 Stacks, meanwhile, has delivered some undeniably brilliant guest spots in recent years including N*E*R*D’s ‘Rollinem 7’s’ and James Blake’s ‘Where’s the Catch.’