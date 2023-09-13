Some of Australia’s best musicians are taking to stages across the country this weekend in support of the Yes vote.

Walk For Yes events will be held in Sydney, Newcastle Melbourne, Darwin, Alice Springs, Canberra, Brisbane, Perth, Adelaide, Hobart, and Launceston across Saturday, September 16th and Sunday, September 127th, encouraging people to walk together ahead of the referendum on the Indigenous Voice to Parliament on October 14th.

In Adelaide, Paul Kelly, Emma Donovan, and MARLON will appear at the event. In Brisbane, Bernard Fanning, Busby Marou, and Toni Janke will perform for those in attendance.

Melbourne’s Fed Square will be treated to appearances by Peter Garrett, Mia Wray, Spiderbait, and MARLON again (presumably he’s not walking for Yes all the way from Adelaide to Melbourne).

In Perth, John Butler and Phil Walleystack will take to the stage, while Dan Sultan and Missy Higgins will appear at Sydney’s Victoria Park.

You can check out the full list of events below. More information about Walk For Yes can be found here.

“I’m really looking for to be a part of such a beautiful event. An event that is about optimism and empowerment. A lot of important work has gone into this and I’m proud to make a contribution,” says Sultan

“I am very happy to be playing with Busby Marou to support the Walks For Yes on Sunday and help drive much needed change in our country. This is a rare opportunity to make a small but necessary step that will make a significant amount of difference in the lives of our First Nations people,” adds Fanning.

In addition to the Walk For Yes events, leaders in the music industry have joined together to launch Music For The Voice, to demonstrate commitment to and the value of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander voices who play an important and crucial role in the industry. More information is available here.

Walk For Yes Events

Saturday, September 16th

Victoria Square, Adelaide, SA (11:30am-2:30pm)

Paul Kelly, Emma Donovan, MARLON

Sunday, September 17th

Queens Gardens, Brisbane, QLD (10am-2pm)

Bernard Fanning & Busby Marou, Toni Janke

Fed Square, Melbourne, VIC (12pm-2pm)

Peter Garrett, Mia Wray, MARLON, Spiderbait

Victoria Gardens, Perth, WA (10am-1pm)

John Butler, Phil Walleystack

Victoria Park, Sydney, NSW (1:3opm-4:30pm)

Dan Sultan, Missy Higgins