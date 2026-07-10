5 Seconds of Summer are giving a local artist the chance to open for them at their show in Perth this year.

Through its Next On artist development program, Live Nation have announced a competition giving artists the opportunity to perform at 5SOS’ show going ahead at Kings Park on Friday, November 6th.

To enter, artists are asked to share their take on a 5 Seconds of Summer song via Instagram.

“5 Seconds of Summer began as young Australian artists building their audience from the ground up, so this competition feels especially meaningful,” Michelle Lucia, SVP, Product & Innovation, Live Nation Australia & New Zealand said.

“Next On Presents: Everyone’s A Star! gives a developing artist the chance to step into a major live moment, connect with a passionate audience and experience what it feels like to open a global tour. It’s about creating opportunity, visibility and momentum for artists at a critical stage in their careers.”

How to enter:

Artists must follow @livenationaustralia, @Mellen and @5SOS

Apply for the Next On Program at livenation.com.au/nexton

Post a video on Instagram covering their favourite 5 Seconds of Summer song, tagging the above accounts. (Artists have full creative licence in how they perform or interpret the song. Entries do not need to include the full track; a short snippet is welcome).

Entries open at 9am AWST on Friday, July 10th, and close at 5pm AWST on Sunday, July 26th. Click here for more details.

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5SOS 2026 Australia and New Zealand Tour

Ticket information available via livenation.co.au or livenation.co.nz

October 24th

Spark Arena, Auckland, NZ

October 28th

Riverstage, Brisbane, QLD

October 30th

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW

November 2nd

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC

November 4th

Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Adelaide, SA

November 6th

Kings Park, Perth, WA

From The Music Network