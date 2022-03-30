Singer for the British-Irish band ‘Wanted,’ Tom Parker, has died at the age of 33 due to a terminal health condition.

Tom Parker, who was known for singing for the Irish-British rock group Wanted, has died after being diagnosed with a terminal brain tumor at the age of 33.

Kelsey Parker, Tom’s wife, shared the news on Instagram to all who follow her, “It is with the heaviest of hearts that we confirm Tom passed away peacefully earlier today with all of his family by his side. Our hearts are broken, Tom was the centre of our world and we can’t imagine life without his infectious smile and energetic presence. We are truly thankful for the outpouring of love and support and ask that we all unite to ensure Tom’s light continues to shine for his beautiful children. Thank you to everyone who has supported in his care throughout, he fought until the very end. I’m forever proud of you.”

For those who followed Parker, this was something they knew could happen, as Tom was diagnosed with a grade four glioblastoma tour back in October 2020.

“We are all absolutely devastated but we are gonna fight this all the way. We don’t want your sadness, we just want love and positivity and together we will raise awareness of this terrible disease and look for all available treatment options. It’s gonna be a tough battle but with everyone’s love and support we are going to beat this,” Parker wrote of his diagnosis.

Parker also said he had two seizures prior to his hospitalization back in the Summer of 2020, which eventually led to his diagnosis.

Tom Parker, who was born and raised in Bolton U.K., first began playing the guitar around the age of 16. Before his rise to stardom he auditioned on The X Factor where he was eliminated in the first round. This spurred on the creation of Wanted which would go on to produce hits such as ‘All Time Low,’ ‘Glad You Came,’ ‘Heart Vacancy,’ ‘Lose My Mind,’ and ‘Chasing the Sun.’