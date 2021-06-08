A forty-year-old mystery involving Van Halen and a dinosaur park has finally been solved.

It’s a puzzle that has plagued the psyche’s of Van Halen die-hards for nearly three decades. As Consequence of Sound report, Jeff Hausman of The Van Halen News Desk fan page unearthed strange photos of the members of Van Halen performing in a dinosaur park. Rumours swelled that the images were taken on the set of a music video, though the context of the photos were never confirmed.

Hausman published the photos in his Van Halen fanzine, The Inside. “Sunday afternoon in Jurassic Park?,” he wrote. “We’re not quite sure which song the video concept was for, but we do know that the dinosaurs never made it off the cutting room floor.”

Now, after decades of secrecy, the footage has turned up online. The video was filmed to promote European dates on the band’s Fair Warning tour.

Shot at the ‘Prehistoric Park’ of Rivolta D’Adda, the video aired during a show on Italian TV. “These videos aired on Italian state television, RAI 1, during a TV show called Happy Circus,” the YouTube description reveals. “Van Halen Italia Fan Club found those video clips and shares them with fans all over the world.”

In the video, the band lip-sync along to the Fair Warning track, ‘So Is This Love?’, whilst simulating… uh… something with a brontosaurus statue. It’s an artistic venture well-worth the lore around it. Watch it below.

