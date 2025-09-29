Bad Bunny was confirmed as the headliner for the 2026 Super Bowl Halftime Show yesterday, marking a triumphant return to the stage where he first made his mark six years earlier.

The Puerto Rican superstar will take centre stage at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California on February 8th, 2026, but this won’t be his debut on the Super Bowl stage.

The announcement represents a significant milestone for Bad Bunny, who previously appeared as a special guest during the 2020 Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show alongside Shakira and Jennifer Lopez in Miami. That performance, which was the first halftime show produced by Jay-Z and Roc Nation in collaboration with the NFL, was strategically designed to reflect the Latin culture of the host city.

During the 2020 halftime show, Bad Bunny joined Shakira for a dynamic performance that included his verse from Cardi B’s hit “I Like It” and a mashup of Shakira’s “Chantaje” with his track “Callaita”.

At the time, he was experiencing a meteoric rise in popularity, with his second solo album YHLQMDLG set for release just weeks later. The Super Bowl appearance proved to be a pivotal moment that showcased his crossover appeal to a massive global audience.

The timing of the Super Bowl announcement caps off what has been a landmark year for Bad Bunny. He released his sixth album Debí Tirar Más Fotos in January, which further solidified his position as one of the most influential Latin artists of his generation. Shortly after the album’s release, he announced a historic 30-date residency at El Choli in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Currently embarking on a world tour that began in November, Bad Bunny’s itinerary includes stops across South America, Australia, Asia, and Europe. However, notably absent from his tour schedule are any US dates for this year or next, making the Super Bowl Halftime Show his sole American performance during this tour cycle.

The decision to exclude US dates stems from genuine safety concerns for his fanbase. He expressed his worries about the current political climate in an interview, stating: “But there was the issue of — like, fucking ICE could be outside [my concert]. And it’s something that we were talking about and very concerned about.”