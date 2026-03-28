Bruce Springsteen delivered a powerful performance of his new protest song, ‘Streets of Minneapolis’, at the flagship No Kings rally in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Taking the stage before a crowd of thousands outside the Minnesota State Capitol on Saturday, The Boss dedicated the performance to the victims of recent federal violence and the spirit of the city.

“This past winter, federal troops brought death and terror to the streets of Minneapolis, but they picked the wrong city,” Springsteen told the crowd, per Rolling Stone. “The power and the solidarity of the people of Minneapolis and Minnesota was an inspiration to the entire country. Your strength and your commitment told us that this is still America, and this reactionary nightmare — and these invasions of American cities — will not stand. You gave us hope, you gave us courage.”

“And for those who gave their lives: Renee Good, mother of three, brutally murdered. Alex Pretti, VA nurse, executed by ICE. Shot in the back and left to die in the street without even the decency of our lawless government investigating their deaths. Their bravery, their sacrifice, and their names will not be forgotten.”

Springsteen wrote and recorded ‘Streets of Minneapolis’ following the fatal shootings of Good and Pretti. He first debuted the track live on January 30th at a benefit concert at the city’s First Avenue venue. The St. Paul rally marked the third time Springsteen has performed the song live, following a second performance at Democracy Now!’s 30th-anniversary event in New York.

Earlier this week, Springsteen described that first performance at First Avenue as one of the most significant of his career.

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“There are certain moments where you’re in the right place at the right time and something deeply meaningful occurs that is bigger than the band. It all has to do with the events of the day, the moment you’re in,” he explained. “And so being in Minneapolis [in January] goes way up to the top of the list as far as meaningful shows I’ve played.”

He continued: “The No Kings movement is of great import right now. When you have the opportunity to sing something where the timing is essential and if you have something powerful to sing, it elevates the moment, it elevates your job to another level.”

The performance comes just days before Springsteen and the E Street Band are set to kick off their Land of Hope and Dreams Tour, which fittingly begins this Tuesday in Minneapolis.

“The tour is going to be political and very topical about what’s going on in the country,” Springsteen told the Star Tribune. “Minneapolis and St. Paul, that was the place I wanted to begin it, and I wanted to end it in Washington.”