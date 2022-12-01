The tragic news of Christine McVie’s passing has devastated millions of people across the world.

In light of her passing, we look back at her last solo performance which was at a 2020 Peter Green Tribute Show on February 25th, 2020 at the London Palladium.

It was a tribute show to founding Fleetwood Mac guitarist Peter Green featuring Pete Townshend, Noel Gallagher, David Gilmour, Kirk Hammett, Steven Tyler, Billy Gibbons, Bill Wyman, Jeremy Spencer, Neil Finn, and Mick Fleetwood. McVie sang Fleetwood Mac’s “Stop Messin’ Around” with Tyler, Fleetwood and various other guests.

Watch Christine McVie’s performance at the 2020 Peter Green Tribute Show below:

Meanwhile, McVie’s final performance with Fleetwood Mac took place on November 20, 2019 at Dreamfest, held in San Francisco’s Oracle Park.

According to setlist.FM, McVie performed the following songs with Fleetwood Mac at her final show with the band:

‘The Chain’

‘Little Lies’

‘Dreams’

‘Second Hand News’

‘Say You Love Me’

‘Gypsy’

‘Everywhere’

‘Rhiannon’

‘World Turning’

‘Oh Well’

‘Don’t Dream It’s Over’ (Crowded House cover)

‘Landslide’

‘You Make Loving Fun’

‘Gold Dust Woman’

‘Go Your Own Way’

Encore:

‘Free Fallin” (Tom Petty cover)

‘Don’t Stop’

Love Classic Rock? Get the latest Classic Rock news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

McVie died “peacefully” in hospital following a “short illness,” her family confirmed after her passing. In a separate statement, Fleetwood Mac said the following:

“There are no words to describe our sadness at the passing of Christine McVie. She was truly one-of-a-kind, special and talented beyond measure. She was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life. We were so lucky to have a life with her. Individually and together, we cherished Christine deeply and are thankful for the amazing memories we have. She will be so very missed.”

Among the many tributes, her former bandmate, Stevie Nicks, left an especially emotional one. She shared a touching handwritten note for McVie on social media, revealing that she “didn’t even know she was ill until late Saturday night.”

For more on this topic, follow the Classic Rock Observer.