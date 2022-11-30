The music world lost a true great on Wednesday when Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie passed away at the age of 79.

Among the many tributes, her former bandmate, Stevie Nicks, left an especially emotional one. She shared a touching handwritten note for McVie on social media, revealing that she “didn’t even know she was ill until late Saturday night.”

“I wanted to be in London; I wanted to get to London — but we were told to wait. So, since Saturday, one song has been swirling around in my head, over and over and over. I thought I might possibly get to sing it to her and so, I’m singing it to her now. I always knew I would need these words one day,” she wrote in the note.

The song in question was ‘Hallelujah’ by Haim, a song the rock trio wrote about the death of a friend and the memories they made together.

“I had a best friend but she has come to pass / One I wish I could see now / You always remind me that memories will last / These arms reach out / You were there to protect me like a shield / Long hair, running with me through the field / Everywhere, you’ve been with me all along,” Nicks wrote, quoting the song’s lyrics.

Nicks heartbreakingly finished the note by writing, “See you on the other side, my love. Don’t forget me.”

McVie’s other former bandmate, Mick Fleetwood, also shared his own tribute. “This is a day where my dear sweet Friend Christine McVie has taken to flight… and left us earthbound folks to listen with bated breath to the sounds of that ‘song bird,’ reminding one and all that love is all around us to reach for and touch in this precious life that is gifted to us… Part of my heart has flown away today.”

McVie died “peacefully” in hospital following a “short illness,” her family confirmed after her passing. In a separate statement, Fleetwood Mac said the following:

“There are no words to describe our sadness at the passing of Christine McVie. She was truly one-of-a-kind, special and talented beyond measure. She was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life. We were so lucky to have a life with her. Individually and together, we cherished Christine deeply and are thankful for the amazing memories we have. She will be so very missed.”

