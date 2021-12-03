Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin are back with the fifth installment of their Hanukkah Sessions series, this time with a cover of Amy Winehouse’s ‘Take the Box’.

The Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl, who is not Jewish, and eight-time Grammy-winning producer Greg Kurstin, who is Jewish, kicked off the inaugural Hanukkah Sessions series last year. To celebrate the Festival of Lights the duo delivered covers of eight songs by esteemed Jewish artists — including the likes of Bob Dylan, The Beastie Boys, The Velvet Underground, Drake, and Elastica.

For the 2021 iteration of what we hope to be an annual affair, Grohl and Kurstin shared a metal reimagination of Lisa Loeb’s gold-certified folk-pop schmaltzfest, ‘Stay.’ The Ramones’ ‘Blitzkrieg Bop’, Barry Manilow’s ‘Copacabana’, and ‘Jump’ by Van Halen then followed, the last of which was approved by Eddie Van Halen’s son Wolfgang.

Now they’ve taken on a Winehouse classic, with Grohl’s daughter Violet also taking part in the cover. “Despite this song’s mention of a ‘Moschino bra you bought me last Christmas,’ it’s common knowledge that the amazing woman behind the song was actually Jewish,” the YouTube video’s description reads. “Gone far too soon…Ms. Amy Winehouse and ‘Take The Box.'”

‘Take the Box’ featured on Winehouse’s seminal debut studio album, 2003’s Frank. It was the highest-charting single from Frank, peaking at number 57 on the U.K. Singles Chart. The song is about someone leaving a former lover after discovering he’s having an affair. She comes to terms with the breakup as she tells the former lover to literally “take the box”, including the love he had previously given her.

For all things Dave Grohl, follow the Foo Fighters Observer.

