Sometimes we all need to be humbled a little bit. When you’re one of the biggest artists in the world, it’s probably even more necessary. That’s why it was so endearing when Drake wasn’t recognised by an older couple seated next to him at a basketball game.

Drake had front row seats at Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Houston Rockets, as did a cute older couple. They might have recognised the players but they didn’t recognise the rap icon sitting next to them. Maybe they’re just big J. Cole fans.

As Drake’s hit song ‘Way 2 Sexy’ played over the tannoy in the arena, he tried to play it cool as the videographer zoomed in on him and the crowd noise steadily increased. That’s when the the older man turned to him and seemed to ask if he was famous. Drake immediately broke into laughter and asked the videographer to move in closer on his new best mate. Oklahoma City Thunder mascot Rumble then got in on the fun. It was all very cute.

Drake seemed rather enamoured with the older couple, calling them “my new parents” on Instagram after the game. I wonder if they’ll be invited round his Toronto house for Christmas.

Although he’s a Toronto Raptors fan, Drake was attending the game to support his mate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, another Toronto hometown boy. The Thunder lost to the Rockets, but Gilgeous-Alexander posted 39 points, clearly trying to impress the watching rap royalty.

Not getting recognised by someone and also ending his long-running feud with Kanye West – Drake’s life has been upturned in recent weeks. Ye and Drake will play the Free Larry Hoover Concert next week, advocating for the clemency of Gangster Disciples co-founder Larry Hoover.

Check out Drake’s encounter with the older couple below: