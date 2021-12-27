Drake was clearly feeling charitable this Christmas as he doled out lots of cash to people in his hometown of Toronto over the weekend.

A very surprised person videoed the rapper sitting in the backseat of his car and passing out a stack of Canadian $20 bills. Although it’s not clear just how much money they were given, the stack looks suitably large.

“@Champagnepapi giving away racks for Christmas,” the caption to the video read. “Life’s fu**ing unreal man. Legend of the city.”

“Oh my god, this is crazy,” a woman can be heard exclaiming in the clip, while a man says, “Thank you, bro. I appreciate it guys, take care.” Drizzy can then be heard saying, “You already know.”

Drake looked like he enjoyed his Christmas at home too. He shared a video on Instagram on Christmas Day of him and his son, Adonis, playing together. “Merry Christmas From The Gang,” he captioned the post.

He’s really been laying the fan service on thick at the end of this year. Giving out stacks of cash and patching things up with Kanye and hosting a special reunion concert; that’s how you look good to the public.

With voting now open for triple j’s Hottest 100, we compiled a list of 10 hip hop songs from 2021 that we feel deserve to be included in this year’s list and Drake made the cut. “A shoutout to Rick Ross’ love of the chicken wings style shouldn’t sound this tasty,” we wrote about his track ‘Lemon Pepper Freestyle’.

Love Hip Hop? Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

“The production is cool and airy, allowing the lyrics to dominate. Ross does his usual thing before Drake lets loose a contemplative and diaristic rap, taking in everything from his vast wealth to dropping his kid off at school. Yet this is Drizzy: as he spouts these things, it’s impossible to know if it’s all in jest.”

For more on this topic, follow the Hip Hop Observer.