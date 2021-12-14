After the concert, it was reported that the proceeds from the #FreeLarryHoover merch that was being sold on Amazon wasn’t going to charity. “A rep confirmed none of the proceeds from the Ye x Drake x Demna x Amazon Fasion merch for last night’s Larry Hoover benefit concert will go to criminal justice orgs,” reported Eileen Cartter tweeted last Friday.

However, it turns out that’s not the case. Representatives for Kanye have confirmed that profits from the merch will actually be sent into charities supporting legal reform efforts and community advocacy, as per NME.

“The show merch (both sold at the venue and via Amazon) has always been considered as another component of the larger benefit,” a spokesperson stated, “and is being treated the exact same way with a portion of proceeds directed to supporting legal reform and community advocates including Ex-Cons for Community and Social Change, Hustle 2.0 and Uptown People’s Law Center.”

Demna – named as GQ’s designer of the year – has been styling Ye, and his estranged wife Kim Kardashian, for much of this year, creating his outfits for the Donda album cycle.

Both Ye and Drake made sure to rep the merch during their concert, which was streamed globally on Amazon Prime. Drake wore a custom blue hoodie with “Free The Mandem” written on the back; Ye wore his #FreeHoover jeans tucked into what appeared to be Balenciaga Crocs. He also sported a #FreeHoover fleece baseball jersey tucked underneath a denim jacket at one point during the concert.

