Gang of Youths have released a live performance video of their most recent single, ‘The Man Himself’.

Filmed in London at Depot Studios, it’s a customary energetic and emotive performance from frontman Dave Le’aupepe and co.. The band filmed their performance for an episode of ABC’s The Sound. Against a hazy orange background and backed by a group of string instrumentalists, it’s a towering version of ‘The Man Himself’.

The studio version of ‘The Man Himself’ came out back in October. The track is a meditation on grief about the death of Le’aupepe’s father. “If I ever have kids I’m not really sure how to raise them without my dad helping me out,” Le’aupepe explained back then.

‘The Man Himself’ is just one release of what’s been a busy year for Gang of Youths. They dropped a surprise EP, Total Serene, back in July. It contained new songs ‘The Angel of 8th Ave.’ and ‘Unison’, as well as a cover of Elbow’s ‘Asleep in the Back’.

And 2022 is set to be even bigger. Last month, the band announced their highly-anticipated third studio album will finally be released next year. Titled Angel in Realtime, ‘The Angel of 8th Ave.’, ‘Unison’, and ‘The Man Himself’ will all appear on the album, alongside latest single ‘Tend the Garden’. It will be their first album since 2017’s acclaimed Go Farther in Lightness.

In a press release, the band said that the album is about “Indigenous identity, death, grief and God. And also the Angel, Islington.” Angel in Realtime is set for release on February 25th and can be pre-ordered here.

The rockers will also be embarking on a massive tour next year, taking in the U.K., Europe, North America, New Zealand, and Australia. You can find full ticket details on their official website.

Love Indie? Get the latest Indie news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

For more on this topic, follow the Indie Observer.

Check out ‘The Man Himself’ (The Sound) by Gang of Youths: