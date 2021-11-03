The video for the latest Gang of Youths single, ‘the man himself’, has just dropped.

Directed by Joel Barney, the Sydney band’s frontman David Le’aupepe sings the track against a hazy orange background that looks a lot like Blade Runner 2049. Intriguing animated scenes pop up throughout the video, created by Mickey Mason.

A deep meditation on grief and growth, the very personal song sees Le’aupepe reflecting on his younger self and his childhood. “I don’t know what to feel / I don’t know how to feel right / But I want to become my own man, I guess,” he sings in the powerful chorus, acknowledging his growth into the person he is today.

“If I ever have kids I’m not really sure how to raise them without my dad helping me out,” Le’aupepe said of the song in a statement upon its release.

The song originally came out early last month and was the band’s third single of the year. It followed ‘The Angel of 8th Ave’ and ‘Unison’, both taken from July’s surprise EP, Total Serene.

Although so far it’s billed as a non-album single, ‘the man himself’ is rumoured to be part of Gang of Youth’s eagerly-awaited and long-gestating third album.

The follow-up to 2017’s huge Go Farther in Lightness has been teased for a long while, with many expecting it to finally arrive in 2022. If ‘the man himself’ is anything to go by though, they seem to be heading in the right direction on their third album.

In other Gang of Youths news, the band are set to embark on a huge U.K. tour. They’ll be playing four of their own headline shows (all sold out) and also supporting singer-songwriter Sam Fender on his arena tour of the country.

