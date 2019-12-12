James Blake is currently on the road, taking his ‘Solo Piano’ shows to audiences across the US. During the first show on the tour in Los Angeles, Blake performed a delicate cover of Billie Eilish’s ballad ‘when the party’s over’.

It feels like one of those moments where a song feels like it’s supposed to be covered by an artist. James Blake’s melancholy voice was destined to perform this lovelorn anthem. Unfortunately, only thirty seconds of footage has emerged of the performance. But those thirty seconds are enough to send you into a state of oblivion. Check out it out below.

Watch: James Blake cover ‘when the party’s over’

In related news, earlier this month it was revealed that Apple are set to fork out $25 million to distribute a documentary about pop wunderkind Billie Eilish. The R.J. Cutler directed film has already been shot and it is expected to be released in 2020. The film is set to explore the release of Eilish’s major debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?.

Eilish recently made her directorial debut on a music video for her song ‘xanny’.

“I’m very excited to share my directorial debut,” Eilish said in a statement. “Visuals are so important to me, and I’m very proud to be in a place where I can present my creative vision exactly as I want it. Thank you to everyone who has put their trust in me.” You can watch it below.

Watch: Billie Eilish – ‘xanny’